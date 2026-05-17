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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2026



Quoting: Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu —

I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with, or asking for help after choosing an unsuitable one.

Inspired by a recent example on Reddit, I decided to write this post for them.

Not for you, O advanced reader who is happily using NixOS, Gentoo, or Hannah Montana Linux! If you’re content, I’d encourage you to do something more useful with the next five minutes of your life. These minutes are for for your friend who’s currently using Windows.