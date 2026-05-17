Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu

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Keeping the doors open

A user in China once said this about our work:

9to5Linux

Rescuezilla 2.6.2 System Recovery Live ISO Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack PaperColor is an ESP32-S3 dev kit with Spectra 6 e-paper panel

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

news

Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2026

Quoting: Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu —

I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with, or asking for help after choosing an unsuitable one.

Inspired by a recent example on Reddit, I decided to write this post for them.

Not for you, O advanced reader who is happily using NixOS, Gentoo, or Hannah Montana Linux! If you’re content, I’d encourage you to do something more useful with the next five minutes of your life. These minutes are for for your friend who’s currently using Windows.

Read on

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Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
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Linux devs are fighting the new age-gated internet
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Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files
A six-year-old security flaw in the Linux kernel can let an unprivileged user read root-owned files. The flaw was reported by Qualys and patched on May 14th, 2026.
 
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Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How
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Heroes of Fedora Quality for Fedora 44
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Shelly 2.3 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Brings Performance Improvements
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only GamingOnLinux today
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I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.7 kernel
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