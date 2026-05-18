Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster

You might think it's crazy, but I personally used the Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 as my main desktop for 3 years for light gaming, coding, and recently, AI, so I certainly have a unique perspective on what the single-board computer is capable of. I can play most of my games on it, and I've coded some semi-complex applications, all on a device that costs about as much as a nice series of books.

After using it for so long, I've got some really good experience with what works and what doesn't. In doing so, I've realized that the Raspberry Pis are actually very capable computers. They're great for simple tasks: 2D games, programming in Java, C, HTML5, and JavaScript, and writing essays. Plus, they can run almost any web-based task. The Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 can do light gaming, coding, AI, and even productivity.