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Linux Kernel Leftovers
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Stéphane Huc ☛ Linux: firewall ICMPv6
Filtering ICMPv6 on Linux!
A few hours ago, I wrote this other article… now, it’s time to discuss about the filtering measures to be put in place around ICMPv6.
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Ask Baize ☛ Linux Compromises, Broken Embargoes, and the Shrinking Patch Window
May 2026 brought three serious Linux local privilege escalation issues in two weeks. They differ in subsystem and exploit requirements, but share similar patterns. This article covers what happened, why the disclosure model broke down, what it means for production environments, and what defenders can do now.
Explanations are written for technical audiences with plain english sections to supplement community understanding.
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Video Cardz ☛ Panther Lake R appears
A new Linux kernel patch posted by Intel introduces Panther Lake R. Surprisingly, this does not refer to ‘Refresh,’ which is a common letter Intel uses for such systems. Apparently, the patch identifies it as a derivative of Panther Lake with P-cores and low-power E-cores intended for harsh environments. Phoronix reports that the new variant uses model ID 223, while existing Panther Lake SoCs use model ID 204.