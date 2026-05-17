news
Security, Proprietary Linux, and More
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Security Week ☛ PoC Code Published for Critical NGINX Vulnerability
Introduced in 2008, the critical-severity security defect was patched this week in NGINX Plus and NGINX open source.
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Intezer Leans Into AI SOC Growth and Linux Rootkit Research in Coordinated Strategy Push
Intezer is sharpening its focus on AI-driven security operations and advanced threat research, positioning itself as a specialist in both AI SOC capabilities and Linux malware analysis. The company published new findings on the evolution of the OrBit Linux rootkit, linking it to the open-source Medusa codebase and documenting its use by multiple threat actors, including state-sponsored and ransomware groups.
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Proprietary
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TechRepublic ☛ ChromeOS Flex Kit Is Sold Out: 5 Alternatives for Old backdoored Windows 10 PCs
Google’s $3 ChromeOS Flex kit sold out. Here are five lightweight operating system alternatives for older backdoored Windows 10 PCs.
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Discord Gets Massively Improved Linux Support and Official Fedora and Arch Packages
Discord has been available on Linux for a number of years, but it's never been the smoothest experience—the Flatpak is often the focus of complaints, and the .deb installation comes with all the hassles of managing and updating the installation manually. In an announcement published to the official Discord YouTube channel, however, Discord has announced that it is introducing more comprehensive Linux support, starting with new packages and official support for both Fedora and Arch Linux, which should cover just about every mainstream platform that Discord might be installed on.
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'Linux' Foundation
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The New Stack ☛ Why Block handed Goose to the Linux Foundation
Internal tools can become powerful external services. Such was the case with Amazon’s cloud, which became AWS. And so too with Goose, Block’s coding agent, which it open-sourced after rolling it out to all its employees.
The release of Goose to the broader technology community under a permissive license was not the end of the story, however.
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