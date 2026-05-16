news
Databases: CloudNativePG Has New Releases, MariaDB Hack, and More
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PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.29.1 and 1.28.3 released: critical CVE fix
The CloudNativePG community is releasing maintenance updates for all currently supported series: 1.29.1 and 1.28.3.
This is a high-priority release. It addresses CVE-2026-44477 (the first CVE officially assigned against CloudNativePG, rated Critical with a CVSS v4 score of 9.4), alongside additional CVE remediations in dependencies and the Go runtime.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Using a MariaDB jail with Dynmap for Minecraft
By default, Dynmap renders tiles as files into its working plugin directory. This works when your map is small, but it can quickly generate tens of thousands of small files which, among many other issues, can slow down remote backups and retrieval. The README also lists a few database storage option alternatives, one of which is MariaDB which I’m already running for other things.
If you’ve installed MariaDB on the same server, log in: [...]
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Modern SQL ☛ SQL’s ORDER BY Has Come a Long Way
The order by clause is surely one of the best-known SQL clauses. Yet there are a number of common misunderstandings that are worth clearing up. For that, I’ll walk you through the evolution of the order by clause in ISO/IEC 9075-2:2023—that is, the SQL standard.