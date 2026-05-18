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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration - Notebookcheck News —

OptiScaler is now integrated on Proton-CachyOS version 11.0-20260506. This latest release from the CachyOS team also updates the Proton compatibility layer to the latest Proton Experimental base, but the upscaler integration is the main highlight.

For Linux gamers, this integration removes some of the friction involved in setting up the upscaler for the supported games. Of course, the developers describe the OptiScaler implementation as a work in progress. That means it might not work as intended in some cases.