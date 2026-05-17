GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

A major problem our corner of the world faces is that there’s absolutely terrible information about which Linux-based operating system to choose when you’re ready to make the move:

https://distrowatch.com/ shows approximately five billion options and provides no real guidance for making a decision.

Asking “what Linux distro should I use” to a search engine, an AI, or YouTube returns a veritable graveyard of bad advice, link-spam blog posts, and interactive “help me choose a distro” websites that will steer you wrong 100% of the time.