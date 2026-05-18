news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU - Notebookcheck News —

Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players: Nvidia Reflex 2 and AMD Anti-Lag 2 can now be used in a hardware-agnostic manner, meaning that these proprietary technologies can now be used on GPUs from opposing vendors, including Intel GPUs, thanks to Korthos Software's low_latency_layer. Even better, some benchmarks reflect these technologies actually working better than the native Windows versions, taking a pain point of Linux gaming and turning it into a genuine strength. Setting it up does require some basic knowledge of how to use a Linux terminal, including installing packages and making a build directory, but the instructions on Korthos' GitHub page for the project should make that process a simple matter.