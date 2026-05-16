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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2026



Quoting: 2 beginner Linux distros that don't force you to use the terminal —

Are you switching over from Windows to Linux? Do you try to avoid the Linux terminal? Linux doesn't have to be scary, and these days there are plenty of easy options for you. I have two beginner-friendly distros that won't try to make you use the terminal.

Newcomers moving over from Windows often have misconceptions about Linux and the terminal. Users can choose from hundreds of distros, and some specifically accommodate beginners. Not every Linux user wants to obtain a Ph.D. in the command line, and so, naturally, there's a demand for less intimidating environments. From Windows-like GUIs to running Windows apps, the modern distro landscape has heard your call, and now you only need to answer.