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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2026



Quoting: There is no digital sovereignty without ODF - TDF Community Blog —

ODF – Open Document Format, as the name says – was designed and developed in accordance with the characteristics of a true open standard: clearly documented, transparently developed by an independent body, properly versioned, built on existing standards, and stored in XML files that any user can read.

None of this applies to OOXML. The name is itself an oxymoron: XML stands for eXtended Markup Language, which is open by definition, but OOXML’s syntax is so complex that it is unreadable even to advanced users. The format was deliberately designed to become a sophisticated lock-in tool at a moment when Microsoft’s other strategies had already been uncovered and analysed.