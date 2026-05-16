news
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS, and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from May 8 to 14.
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Quick Filtering by Label
Recently, we have focused more of our efforts on small user experience changes around labelling. While not large by themselves, those tweaks have an outsized impact on the ease of interactions with the labels. These updates are part of the Labels and Foster Collaboration beta program. You can find more information about the beta program here. Our efforts to foster collaboration started in August 2024, when we introduced labels and bug report links.
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/20
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week was quite uneventful: another holiday on Thursday in my region (Ascension Day), which also explains the lack of a snapshot being published that day. Actually, while I was reviewing the openQA results, the next snapshot had already landed and discarded the old one. I really need to better keep up with our automatisms (better yet, tests should not fail, then I would not have to look at any test result to confirm/debug). Anyway, we managed to publish 5 Snapshots (0507, 0509, 0510, 0511, and 0512) this week.