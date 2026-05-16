GNOME Graphs and GLib/GObject (Christian Hergert After Red Hat)

I have been spending more time learning French lately, and as often happens, that turned into a small side project. liblingua is not intended to be a big mainstream translation platform. It is a fun GLib/GObject library for experimenting with local machine translation from applications.

The library uses Bergamot from Mozilla for the translation backend. Instead of sending text to a web service, liblingua resolves the language pair you ask for, downloads the required language model into the local user cache, and then performs translation locally.