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Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.
Firefox 151 also adds support for restoring extensions and themes installed in a Firefox Desktop profile directory in cases where the profile directory is moved or restored to a different location or a different operating system, and improves support for multi-monitor setups by correctly reporting the screen resolution via JS APIs.