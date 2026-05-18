The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

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Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on May 18, 2026



Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

Firefox 151 also adds support for restoring extensions and themes installed in a Firefox Desktop profile directory in cases where the profile directory is moved or restored to a different location or a different operating system, and improves support for multi-monitor setups by correctly reporting the screen resolution via JS APIs.

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