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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages —

If you have not heard of LibrePlan before, then you wouldn't be alone. When they sent us a press release, I was wondering what this project was for. Then I read up on it, and it turns out to be an open source, self-hosted, web-based project management tool that has been around since 2009.

It can handle project planning, resource allocation, time tracking, and progress reporting, and its target customers are organizations that want full control over their own infrastructure and data.

Now, they have introduced a new release that adds some useful features around collaboration, project tracking, and a pretty notable expansion of language support.