KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort

I did some exploration on KDE's code base. It's amazing what you can find when you have almost 30 years of public history in git.

In doing so I ran some statistics on KDE's core software. That core is relatively well-defined, even over the years. It's the libraries (Frameworks), the desktop (Plasma), and the standard applications shipped together on a regular release schedule (Gear). Of course there are other fine applications in Extragear and elsewhere, but I didn't look at them for now.

In 2009 I did an analysis of KDE's sources and found 4,273,291 lines of code. So I was curious to see where we are today.