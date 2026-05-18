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KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort
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55,041,902 Lines of Code
I did some exploration on KDE's code base. It's amazing what you can find when you have almost 30 years of public history in git.
In doing so I ran some statistics on KDE's core software. That core is relatively well-defined, even over the years. It's the libraries (Frameworks), the desktop (Plasma), and the standard applications shipped together on a regular release schedule (Gear). Of course there are other fine applications in Extragear and elsewhere, but I didn't look at them for now.
In 2009 I did an analysis of KDE's sources and found 4,273,291 lines of code. So I was curious to see where we are today.
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Join KDE's Amharic translation effort!
A contributor has recently started translating KDE to Amharic.
They are looking for people to help since translating KDE is a lot of work.