news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: stocksTUI - check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts - LinuxLinks —

stocksTUI is a Textual-based terminal application for monitoring financial markets from the command line.

It brings together stock and cryptocurrency quotes, ticker news, historical performance data, options chain information, and optional Federal Reserve Economic Data in a single interface, with both full-screen and command-line driven workflows for users who prefer staying in the shell.

This is free and open source software.