Free and Open Source Software, and Review

An NPU, or Neural Processing Unit, is a dedicated accelerator designed to run AI and machine-learning workloads more efficiently than a general-purpose CPU. It’s particularly useful for fixed-shape inference tasks such as image recognition, object detection, speech processing, background effects, and other local AI features where low latency and low power consumption matter. Rather than replacing the CPU or GPU, the NPU gives the system another specialised engine that can handle suitable AI workloads while leaving the processor and graphics hardware free for other tasks.

The MINISFORUM M2 combines a 50 TOPS NPU with up to 90 TOPS of combined NPU and GPU AI performance. The M2’s 50 TOPS NPU is a strong specification for a mini PC.

There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU.

Let’s test the driver stack.