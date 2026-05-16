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Debian 13.5 “Trixie” Released with 144 Bug Fixes and 103 Security Updates
Coming two months after Debian 13.4, the Debian 13.5 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.
In numbers, the Debian 13.4 release includes a total of 144 bug fixes for miscellaneous packages and 103 security updates. This is also the recommended ISO to download if you want to install the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system on your computer without the burden of downloading hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.