news
GNU Projects: coreutils, emacs, and GIMP
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of coreutils: sort
sort can take input from one or more files and sorts them line by line. If more than one file is provided, the output is merged.
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Amin Bandali: FFS code review and Emacs extensibility with Protesilaos
UPDATE 2026-05-15 08:50:10 -0400: Prot also published an article about our session on his website: https://protesilaos.com/codelog/2026-05-15-emacs-amin-bandali-ffs-display-buffer-org-capture/ Today we had our third session where we started by reviewing and talking about my recent changes to
ffs, then ventured to other Emacs-related topics with the overarching theme of the flexibility and extensibility of GNU Emacs, including
display-buffer-alist, keyboard macros, defining a custom
ox-bhtmlOrg export backend derived from Org's
ox-htmlfor ultimate flexibility when exporting my site's pages from Org to HTML, Org capture, plain text files and Emacs's
diaryand how it compares to
org-agenda, and keeping a journal with the help of Emacs.
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs coaching with Amin Bandali about ffs, display-buffer-alist, Org, and more
Another nice little feature is the built-in isearch. I explained how it is especially helpful while recording keyboard macros. Though it is nice to use in general. One tweak for it is to display a counter with its matches. Another is to change how it treats spaces, so that it can match any character in-between. This is not as flexible as, say, consult-line (from the consult package) when combined with vertico and orderless. Though it still has its uses.
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GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) ☛ GIMP @ GNU/Linux App Summit and ADULLACT Congress 2026
GIMP will have a presence at GNU/Linux App Summit 2026 and the 10th ADULLACT Congress