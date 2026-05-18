news
today's leftovers
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Applications
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It's FOSS ☛ I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered
This is an open source, lightweight desktop email client maintained by a team of developers that is sponsored by 3DF, which covers the infrastructure and human resource-related costs.
The project takes inspiration from GNOME's email client Geary, with a focus on being resource efficient and offering a clean interface without the baggage that tends to weigh down the older solutions on Linux.
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Games
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Tom's Hardware ☛ M5 Max MacBook Pro paired with RTX 5090 in an eGPU dock — runs Cyberpunk 2077 at over 100 FPS at max settings with frame generation
The process required a lot of tweaking, including running a GNU/Linux VM and using the FEX translation layer to get games to work.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNOME to Have Resources as New Core System Monitor App
GNOME, the default desktop for Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation, will probably replace its default system monitor app in next release. It’s Resources, a free open-source system monitoring application that uses GTK4 plus libadwaita for its modern UI that’s looking native in recent GNOME desktop releases.
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