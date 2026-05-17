The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on May 17, 2026



This week, we got more software releases for GStreamer, LibreOffice, PipeWire, KDE Plasma, fwupd, and Shelly, as well as new distro releases for Debian, SparkyLinux, and Rescuezilla, along with beta versions of the upcoming MX Linux 25.2 distro and KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.

On top of that, I tell you all about two new Linux flaws and show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 25.10 to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 17th, 2026.

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