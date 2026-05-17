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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026
This week, we got more software releases for GStreamer, LibreOffice, PipeWire, KDE Plasma, fwupd, and Shelly, as well as new distro releases for Debian, SparkyLinux, and Rescuezilla, along with beta versions of the upcoming MX Linux 25.2 distro and KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.
On top of that, I tell you all about two new Linux flaws and show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 25.10 to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 17th, 2026.