news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026,

updated May 18, 2026



Quoting: [TUHS] Fwd: [multicians] Peter Neumann has died —

Robert Watson wrote me

Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann passed away in his sleep last night, at the hospital in Santa Clara, due to complications arising from his fall and subsequent surgery a few weeks ago. His daughter Hellie was with him at the hospital at the time, and they had been listening to classical music together — as you may know, music was another of his great loves in life beyond computer security, with Peter an accomplished player of the piano, French horn, and various other instruments. Hellie has asked me to reach out to his friends and colleagues with this news — it’s still early in the morning in California and I will send on more information in due course, but it is currently believed that SRI will host a memorial service for him in Menlo Park in a month or so.

https://www.csl.sri.com/~neumann/ is Peter's SRI home page.

He was a wonderful friend and colleague.