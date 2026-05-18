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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2026



Quoting: Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin - FOSS Force —

From the Land of the Rising Sun, courtesy of lead developer Tsuyoshi Nakamura comes this week Distro of the Week, Extrox Linux.

The distro is based on MX Linux. Another spin, Extrox Arch, is based-on MX Arch, an unofficial Arch-based MX community spin. Nakamura, who goes by the name Freja online, is behind both versions, and is also a contributor to the MX Linux art team who’s responsible for MX-19’s “Dusk Green” wallpaper.

Because it was a tough call to pick between Extrox’s two editions, I decided to test both. So congratulations – you get a twofer in this week’s column.