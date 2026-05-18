Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux

My transition to Linux has been mostly smooth so far, but I do find myself occasionally missing some Windows “exclusive” features. One of these has to be fingerprint login, which technically works on Linux — assuming you have the magical combination of vendor and developer support.

Even then, it is a pain to set up. And to be honest, I’ve always been indifferent to it until I experienced something a bit more convenient, which would be Windows Hello. It’s incredibly fast, reliable, and is now bundled into a lot of Windows laptops these days.

Imagine my disappointment when I found out that I would lose this functionality when switching over to Linux. Or so I thought. Turns out, there’s a free Linux application that brings the same Windows Hello functionality, with both screen unlocking and authentication as configurable options