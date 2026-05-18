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Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux
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Make Use Of ☛ This free app brings Windows Hello-style face unlock to Linux
My transition to Linux has been mostly smooth so far, but I do find myself occasionally missing some Windows “exclusive” features. One of these has to be fingerprint login, which technically works on Linux — assuming you have the magical combination of vendor and developer support.
Even then, it is a pain to set up. And to be honest, I’ve always been indifferent to it until I experienced something a bit more convenient, which would be Windows Hello. It’s incredibly fast, reliable, and is now bundled into a lot of Windows laptops these days.
Imagine my disappointment when I found out that I would lose this functionality when switching over to Linux. Or so I thought. Turns out, there’s a free Linux application that brings the same Windows Hello functionality, with both screen unlocking and authentication as configurable options
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Make Use Of ☛ There's a terminal editor that gives you Vim's speed without Vim's pain
Vim's reputation precedes it in the worst way. Everyone who uses it loves it, that is, if they don't quit within the first 10 minutes of opening the editor. And if you haven't really Googled "how to exit Vim", you haven't given it the serious shot it needs to place itself in your heart.
You see, Vim's modal editing is genuinely faster, more intentional, and more powerful than clicking around with a GUI editor. VS Code may be the perfect writing app, but it's not just a writing app, and hence, it slows you down with clicks, menus, and whatnot. But if you don't want to spend weeks building muscle memory and scratching your head over configuration files, I've got good news for you.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I finally tried Obsidian again and realized why so many people use Notion instead
While there are many markdown editors out there, Obsidian is arguably one of the biggest around. The issue is, Obsidian ships as a fairly barebones experience. The Obsidian team is pretty small, comprising of less than a dozen people, which means that their core focus is on the core experience of Obsidian.
This is actually a problem though. Essentially, if there’s something you want to do in Obsidian, the chances are it requires a third-party plugin and isn’t a native feature. In fact, if you look at Kepano’s X account, he actually tells people to look for plugins at basically every turn.