news
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04
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XDA ☛ My favorite Linux recovery OS just got a modern Ubuntu foundation
Now, Rescuezilla has just gotten a new update, and this one's pretty big. The flagship feature is an upgrade for its Ubuntu base, which puts the software this side of 2026.
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Rescuezilla 2.6.2
Shasheen Ediriweera has announced the release of Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the latest version of the project's Ubuntu-based specialist distribution with tools for system recovery. This version is based on Ubuntu 26.04. From the changelog: [...]
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 support added to VMware Workstation Pro [Ed: OMG!Proprietary]
A new version of Broadcom’s free virtualisation software VMware Workstation Pro is out with been support Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. VMware Workstation Pro 26H1, along macOS counterpart VMware Fusion Pro, both support the latest long-term support version of Ubuntu as host OS (what the software runs on) and a guest OS (a virtual machine inside the software).
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Canonical share Ubuntu 26.04 concept build for CIX P1 devices
Canonical has shared a new Ubuntu Concept image for the CIX P1, an Armv9 SoC powering single-board computers like the Radxa Orion O6 and Orange Pi 6 Plus. The image is based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and ships with a GNU/Linux 7.0 kernel from CIX’s open-source Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub tree using only open-source drivers. A set of patches sits on top of the mainline kernel, but the goal is for them to be upstreamed too.