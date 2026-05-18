Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

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Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.