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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Links 16/05/2026: Climate Issues, Free Speech, and Monopolies/Monopsonies
Links for the day
New
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Links 16/05/2026: Cuba Plunges Into Darkness (Energy Wasted by Nonsense), Googlebooks as Slop Nonsense (Energy Waste and Time Wasted)
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 16/05/2026: Retreat and Devuan Manuals
Links for the day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 78 Out of 200: Slandering Me for Saying the Truth About Graveley and Garrett's Abuse of Processes, Stacking Dockets
These are the sorts of things British taxpayers ought to talk about
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"AI" Became a New Name or Placeholder for Debt
Because they will only ever lose money for this thing with "tokens" or "potential"
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"Microsoft Goodwill and Intangible Assets" Down Two Years in a Row, According to Microsoft
Microsoft cannot sell these, so what is their real relevance?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 15, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, May 15, 2026
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IBM: Shares Down 30%, Mass Layoffs, IBM Says "Goodwill" Grew by 10% to Over a Third of the Company's Total "Worth"
According to IBM
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Microsoft LinkedIn Layoffs "Very Likely Higher" Than 1,000 People
Microsoft is bleeding
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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