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Programming Leftovers
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Robert Lützner ☛ Schafe sind bessere Rasenmäher | The languages I code in
While writing my last post about growing my own software, I also started thinking about which languages I use for my projects.
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Jarema ☛ I made an algorithmic permashortlink for my blog
At some point, I went down an IndieWeb rabbit hole and stumbled onto permashortlinks. Basically it’s a short URL that permanently redirects to a longer one. A link shortener, but one that’s gonna be mine and no third party is going to shove ads into it. That clicked instantly, and suddenly jar.tf had a new thing to do.
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Mike McQuaid ☛ Open Source Resistance
Open Source software is not a “hobby” for your spare time. Literally every company you have worked for couldn’t run their business without any OSS. They extract value every hour and then ask maintainers to beg for a Friday afternoon, a donation button or a kind word in an all-hands.
We reject the begging. Maintainers inside companies should and can just take work time for the necessary work on the OSS code those companies already depend on. No paperwork required. No internal programme. No request for a manager’s blessing. Treat it like the infrastructure and technical debt work it already is and just crack on.
This is not a new idea. We’re just saying the quiet part out loud. It’s the way most open source has always been done. Maintainers keep the internet’s lights on without waiting for meetings, sprints or product managers to tell them what to do, when to do it and that it’s OK.
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Linux Links ☛ drgn – programmable debugger
drgn is a programmable debugger that puts scripting at the centre of the debugging workflow.
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Rlang ☛ muttest 0.2.0: More Mutators, Better Reporting, and Parallel Execution
Expanded mutator library, improved reporting, and parallel execution for mutation testing in R.
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Python
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Amber Settle ☛ The start of a research experience
If you have been reading this blog for more than a few years, you know that late in 2022 I made a few resolutions. One of those was to understand better why students in introductory Python classes use else:pass in their code. I’m happy to report that I’ve finally begun working on that project, thanks to a class that I’m teaching for the first time this quarter.
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