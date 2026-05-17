Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland

A user in China once said this about our work:

M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

original

Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 17, 2026



Two days ago we wrote about Finland's embrace of GNU/Linux and of Finland in relation to Software Freedom [1, 2], which isn't the same thing but an overlapping concept.

A Finn has since then told us that one (count them, Aura Salla for sure is one and we wrote about her before) "Finnish politician understands digital sovereignty from a technical perspective, but loses sight of the fact that the problematic tar pit the nation is stuck in is caused by a non-technical situation."

"Eliminating Microsoft from the nation's computing environment and returning to FOSS is a low- to medium-level technical challenge. The way forward would be quite clear except for the droves of Microsofters (kotiryssä) which have been embedded throughout the nation in place of IT departments everywhere, though especially in schools and colleges.

"And on the topic of social control media," we got told, "only one (count them) politician even acknowledged the threat. Both are in the same party, but going against their own party's lines in these matters."

The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics. But not enough engage in it. █

Image source: Aura Salla