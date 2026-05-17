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Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland
Two days ago we wrote about Finland's embrace of GNU/Linux and of Finland in relation to Software Freedom [1, 2], which isn't the same thing but an overlapping concept.
A Finn has since then told us that one (count them, Aura Salla for sure is one and we wrote about her before) "Finnish politician understands digital sovereignty from a technical perspective, but loses sight of the fact that the problematic tar pit the nation is stuck in is caused by a non-technical situation."
"Eliminating Microsoft from the nation's computing environment and returning to FOSS is a low- to medium-level technical challenge. The way forward would be quite clear except for the droves of Microsofters (kotiryssä) which have been embedded throughout the nation in place of IT departments everywhere, though especially in schools and colleges.
"And on the topic of social control media," we got told, "only one (count them) politician even acknowledged the threat. Both are in the same party, but going against their own party's lines in these matters."
The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics. But not enough engage in it. █
Image source: Aura Salla