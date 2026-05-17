M5Stack has introduced the PaperColor, a compact development board built around the ESP32-S3R8 processor and a 4-inch Spectra 6 full-color e-paper display. The platform combines wireless connectivity, onboard sensors, audio hardware, battery operation, and expansion interfaces for low-power IoT and embedded display applications.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS was released on April 23rd, 2026, but the upgrade path wasn’t open until now, not for Ubuntu 25.10 users and not for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Of course, you can always force the upgrade with the update-manager -d command, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as you might end up with a broken system.

A proof-of-concept is available as ssh-keysign-pwn, taking advantage of the __ptrace_may_access() function in the Linux kernel, skipping the dumpable check when task->mm == NULL. As such, do_exit() runs exit_mm() before exit_files() (no mm, fds still there) and pidfd_getfd(2) succeeds in that window when the caller’s uid matches the target’s.

Shelly 2.3 introduces performance improvements to both the graphical user interface and the command line interface by switching from JSON to MemoryPack, the ability to remove locally installed packages, support for language translations (contributions are welcome), and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Debian 13.5 comes two months after Debian 13.4 to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Rescuezilla 2.6.2, the second installment in the Rescuezilla 2.6 series, introduces a new build derived from the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 25.10, Ubuntu 24.10, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS builds are also available for download.

A user in China once said this about our work:

original

Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 17, 2026,

updated May 17, 2026



We sometimes cover Firefox, but we tend to recommend LibreWolf instead. Mozilla does a terrible job; it kills Firefox in pursuit of money and it serves GAFAM instead of users of Firefox. LibreWolf tries to correct this (imbalance of ulterior motives).

In the US, Firefox is down again to just 1.8% (if it's below 2%, then the US government policy says that it can be ignored).

There's another issue.

An associate of this site says that Firefox (FF) faces real problems and so do its users. He says that "more and more sites are blocking FF, especially when multiple layers of JavaScript afflict the address. Those are not sites but toxic web apps that expect full access to the machine and using chromium as an insecure weak VM."

The Web became so awful that more and more geeks distance themselves from it. █