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Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites
We sometimes cover Firefox, but we tend to recommend LibreWolf instead. Mozilla does a terrible job; it kills Firefox in pursuit of money and it serves GAFAM instead of users of Firefox. LibreWolf tries to correct this (imbalance of ulterior motives).
In the US, Firefox is down again to just 1.8% (if it's below 2%, then the US government policy says that it can be ignored).
There's another issue.
An associate of this site says that Firefox (FF) faces real problems and so do its users. He says that "more and more sites are blocking FF, especially when multiple layers of JavaScript afflict the address. Those are not sites but toxic web apps that expect full access to the machine and using chromium as an insecure weak VM."
The Web became so awful that more and more geeks distance themselves from it. █