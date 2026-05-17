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Free and Open Source Software
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RSS Funnel - modular RSS processing pipeline system - LinuxLinks
RSS Funnel is a self-hosted RSS and Atom processing tool that lets you build modular feed pipelines from a YAML configuration file.
It can expose custom endpoints for transformed feeds, and it includes a built-in web inspector for examining source feeds and the output from each processing step. The project is distributed as a statically built binary and can also be deployed with Docker.
This is free and open source software.
UniqueBible - cross-platform bible application - LinuxLinks
UniqueBible is a cross-platform Bible study application that’s designed to work offline across desktop and mobile platforms.
It combines a wide range of study materials with several ways to use the software, including a desktop interface, a browser-based web mode, and a terminal mode, making it suitable for both personal study and more advanced workflows.
This is free and open source software.
git-secrets - prevent adding secrets into git repositories - LinuxLinks
git-secrets is a command-line utility that helps developers avoid committing passwords, access keys, and other sensitive credentials to Git repositories.
It works by scanning commits, commit messages, and selected merge histories against configured prohibited patterns, rejecting commits when a match is found. It’s particularly useful for teams working with AWS credentials, but it can also be configured with custom regular expressions and secret providers.
This is free and open source software.
mdx - download manga tool - LinuxLinks
mdx is a command-line tool for downloading manga from MangaDex.
It uses the MangaDex API to fetch content and can save chapters in formats suitable for comic book readers, e-readers, or simple image browsing. The software is designed for scriptable use from the terminal, but also includes an interactive mode for selecting manga and chapters more conveniently.
This is free and open source software.
noVNC - VNC client web application - LinuxLinks
noVNC is a web-based VNC client and JavaScript library that lets users access remote desktops from a browser.
It works in modern desktop and mobile browsers, supports the standard VNC protocol over WebSockets, and can be used either as a ready-to-run application or integrated into other software. The project also includes tools such as novnc_proxy to help connect browsers to VNC servers through websockify.
This is free and open source software.
segno - QR code generator - LinuxLinks
Segno is a Python library and command line tool for generating QR Codes and Micro QR Codes.
It implements the ISO/IEC 18004:2015(E) specification, automatically chooses suitable symbol versions and error correction levels, and can serialize codes to a wide range of formats including SVG, PNG, PDF, EPS, XBM, XPM, and Netpbm outputs. The project also includes helper functions for creating QR codes for contact data, EPC payments, and WiFi credentials.
This is free and open source software.
TUI-Journal - terminal-based journaling and note-taking application - LinuxLinks
TUI-Journal is a terminal-based journaling and note-taking application written in Rust for people who prefer to stay inside a shell.
It provides a text user interface for capturing and managing entries, and supports local storage with either plain JSON files or a SQLite database.
This is free and open source software.
Spek-rs - acoustic spectrum analyser - LinuxLinks
Spek-rs is an acoustic spectrum analyser written in Rust.
Designed as an alternative to Spek, it creates spectrograms from audio files and wraps FFmpeg’s showspectrumpic functionality in a desktop application.
This is free and open source software.
Oksskolten - AI-native RSS reader - LinuxLinks
Oksskolten is an AI-native RSS reader that fetches the original article for every feed item instead of relying on the limited summaries supplied by RSS feeds.
It extracts full article content with Mozilla Readability and extensive cleanup rules, converts articles to clean Markdown, and stores them locally so you can read complete articles inside the application. The project is built for self-hosting, combining a React frontend with a Node.js backend and a design that can run on anything from a Raspberry Pi to a cloud VM.
This is free and open source software.