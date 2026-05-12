News About BSD and ZFS in Particular

In the world of enterprise storage, few technologies have reshaped architectures and capabilities as profoundly as ZFS. When ZFS was introduced over two decades ago, it rewrote the rulebook for data integrity, scalability, and storage pool management. Yet, for all its innovations, one capability consistently lagged expectations: deduplication at scale.

Deduplication, the process of identifying and eliminating extraneous copies of data, is not novel. It has been a staple of backup appliances and storage systems since the 90s. The original ZFS implementation, while functionally correct, was often impractical in real-world enterprise environments due to the performance and memory overheads. The amount of memory required was unpredictable, and if it exceeded the available memory, most write operations would be bottlenecked waiting for random reads from the dedup table, dropping performance off an unexpected cliff. That all changed through a focused collaboration between Klara and TrueNAS, resulting in what the community now calls ZFS Fast Dedup.