'Tech' Media Keeps Hyping Up Local Privilege Escalation, Cites Microsoft as 'Linux Authority' (FUD Source)

Also called Copy Fail 2 and tracked as CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500, the exploit was disclosed before a patch was released.

[...]

Researcher Hyunwoo Kim responsibly disclosed the vulnerability, but someone made it public before patches could be released, prompting Kim to make the technical details and PoC code available.

“Because it is a deterministic logic bug that does not depend on a timing window, no race condition is required, the kernel does not panic when the exploit fails, and the success rate is very high,” Kim explained.