news
'Tech' Media Keeps Hyping Up Local Privilege Escalation, Cites Microsoft as 'Linux Authority' (FUD Source)
See: The Slop-Amplified Fear of Privilege Escalation (Local, Not Remote) in Linux, the Kernel
-
Security Week ☛ New ‘Dirty Frag’ Linux Vulnerability Possibly Exploited in Attacks
Also called Copy Fail 2 and tracked as CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500, the exploit was disclosed before a patch was released.
[...]
Researcher Hyunwoo Kim responsibly disclosed the vulnerability, but someone made it public before patches could be released, prompting Kim to make the technical details and PoC code available.
“Because it is a deterministic logic bug that does not depend on a timing window, no race condition is required, the kernel does not panic when the exploit fails, and the success rate is very high,” Kim explained.
-
InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ Rushed Patches Follow Broken Embargo on New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities
Major Linux distributions are rushing to fix two new vulnerabilities after the disclosure embargo was broken.
The vulnerability, comprised of two chained issues in subsystems of the Linux kernel and known as ‘Dirty Frag,’ was detected in late April 2026 by independent security researcher Hyunwoo Kim.
He found a local privilege escalation (LPE) flaw in the Linux kernel that could allow an attacker with local access to a vulnerable device to obtain root privileges on all major Linux distributions.
-
ZDNet ☛ Linux is getting a security wake-up call - why it was inevitable and I'm not worried
Serious Linux vulnerabilities, like Copy Fail and Dirty Frag, are becoming more common. Here's why, and how the Linux development community is responding.
-
CSO ☛ New ‘Dirty Frag’ exploit targets Linux kernel for root access [Ed: Citing Microsoft as authority on Linux again?]
A newly disclosed Linux privilege escalation issue dubbed “Dirty Frag” is giving attackers a cleaner path to post-compromise escalation to root privileges.
-
Dark Reading ☛ 'Dirty Frag' Exploit Poised to Blow Up on Enterprise Linux Distros [Ed: Once again treating Microsoft as the go-to authority that speaks for Linux]
Security researcher Hyunwoo Kim disclosed the flaw, dubbed "Dirty Frag," and published a proof of concept (PoC) exploit last week on X. The vulnerability affects a wide range of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS Stream, AlmaLinux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and Fedora — none of which are fully patched yet.
-
HackRead ☛ 9-Year-Old Dirty Frag Vulnerability Enables Root Access on Linux Systems
Dirty Frag is the collective name researchers assigned to two Linux vulnerabilities that existed in the Linux kernel for around nine years before being discovered.
-
ZDNet ☛ Dirty Frag is a new Linux bug putting your system at risk - and there's no easy fix yet
Linux has been having a rough few weeks. First, the Copy Fail security hole was uncovered by AI researchers. In that case, the patches were quickly made and distributed. We weren't so lucky with the newly disclosed Linux kernel flaw, dubbed Dirty Frag, which was also, it seems, discovered with AI's help, but patches are still in the works.
-
Open Source For U ☛ Public Linux Code Commits Trigger Early Dirty Frag Disclosure
The open-source Linux ecosystem is facing mounting pressure on its vulnerability disclosure model after parallel bug discovery triggered the premature exposure of the Dirty Frag local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability before complete patches were available.
The Linux kernel security team had embargoed Dirty Frag until May 12 to allow fixes to be prepared. However, the embargo was broken on May 7 after developer Trevor (_SiCK) independently identified related exploit primitives through publicly visible kernel code commits while researching Copy Fail 2 (CVE-2026-43284).
-
LWN ☛ Two stable kernels with Dirty Frag fixes
Greg Kroah-Hartman has released the 7.0.6 and 6.18.29 stable kernels with Hyunwoo Kim's patch for the second vulnerability (CVE-2026-43500) reported with Dirty Frag and Copy Fail 2. All users are advised to upgrade.
-
Homo Ludditus ☛ Is Debian the Answer?
What I meant is this: Is Debian the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything? The context is that of a new Linux local privilege escalation vulnerability: Dirty Frag. 💣💥
-
Noë Flatreaud ☛ Thoughts on Dirty Frag
The embargo was broken by external factors before patches existed, and the document was published at the request of the linux-distros maintainers.