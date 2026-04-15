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Planet GNOME: Announcing the upcoming Graphs 2.0
Quoting: Announcing the upcoming Graphs 2.0 – Sjoerd Stendahl —
We have redesigned the style editor, where we now show a live preview of the edited styles. This has been a pain point in the past, when you edit styles you cannot see how it actually affects the canvas. Now the style editor immediately tells you how it will affect a canvas, making it much easier to change the style exactly to your preferences.
We have also added the ability to import styles. Since Graphs styles are based on matplotlib styles, most features from a matplotlib style generally work. Similarly, you can now export your styles as well making it easier to share your style or simply to send it to a different machine. Finally, the style editor can be opened independently of Graphs. By opening a Graphs style from your file explorer, you can change the style without having to open Graphs.