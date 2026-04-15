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Archinstall 4.2 Arch Linux Installer Brings Granular KDE Plasma Configuration
The highlights of Archinstall 4.2 include granular KDE Plasma configuration, nvidia-open now being used for mainline kernels instead of nvidia-open-dkms, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and preventing the installation of Xorg packages for Wayland profiles.
An important security fix has been included as well, related to encrypted installations, where encryption keyfiles were written to an unencrypted root partition when encrypting partitions like /home, but not /. Now keyfiles are only generated when root is also encrypted.