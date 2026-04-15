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You cannot use the GNU (A)GPL to take software freedom away
Quoting: You cannot use the GNU (A)GPL to take software freedom away —
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is the steward of the GNU family of General Public Licenses (GPL), which were carefully drafted to ensure that copyright holders have a tool to release programs as free software, protecting and preserving the freedoms of computer users. The FSF has always allowed everyone to use our licenses as intended, in line with the core principles of free software — to ensure that users have the freedom to run, copy, study, change, improve, and distribute software. We are always happy to see more programs properly released under one of our licenses, and favor compliance and constructive dialogue in our approach to resolving licensing issues.
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FSF clarifies its stance on AGPLv3 additional terms
OnlyOffice CEO Lev Bannov has recently claimed that the Euro-Office fork of the OnlyOffice suite violates the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 (AGPLv3). Krzysztof Siewicz of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has published an article on the FSF's position on adding terms to the AGPLv3. In short, Siewicz concludes that OnlyOffice has added restrictions to the license that are not compatible with the AGPLv3, and those restrictions can be removed by recipients of the code.