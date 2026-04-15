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End of 10 Handout
Quoting: End of 10 Handout – The Everyone Environment —
When I hear fairly technical folks talk about Linux in 2026, I still consistently hear things like “I don’t want to use the command line.” The fact that Spotify, Discord, Slack, Zoom, and Steam all run smoothly on Linux is far removed from these folks’ conception of the Linux desktop they might have formed back in 2009. Most people won’t come to Linux because it’s free of ✨shlop✨ and ads — they’re accustomed to choking on that stuff. They’ll come to Linux because they can open a spreadsheet for free, play Slay The Spire 2, or install Slack even though they promised themselves they wouldn’t use their personal computer for work.
The GNOME we all know and love is one we take for granted… and the benefits of which we assume everyone wants. But the efficiency, the privacy, the universality, the hackability, the gorgeous design, and the lack of ads? All these things are the icing on the cake. The cake, like it or not, is installing Discord so you can join the Sunday book club.