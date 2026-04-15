A PHP Dev Just Solved a 20+ Year-Old KDE Plasma Problem No One Else Would

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.

COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

These releases are here to fix CVE-2026-33999, an XKB integer underflow in the XkbSetCompatMap() function that can lead to buffer read overrun when processing a future request if a “compat” buffer was previously truncated, leaving unused space in the buffer. The code in XkbSetCompatMap() will use that space, but fails to update the number of valid entries actually in the buffer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for RFC 8998, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until December 2028, the new Raspberry Pi OS release (2026-04-13) disables passwordless sudo by default for an extra layer of protection and security.

openSUSE Tumbleweed users using the GNOME desktop environment would be happy to learn that the latest release, GNOME 50, landed this week in the stable repositories as an upgrade from GNOME 49.5.

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.