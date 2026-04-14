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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ du Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the du command: check directory sizes, human-readable output, depth limits, sorting by size, exclusions, and apparent size.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Configure nftables Firewall on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Configure PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 26.04
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Barry Kauler ☛ How to install EasyOS another tutorial updated
An install tutorial page was updated a couple of days ago: [...]
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Distrobox on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install DavMail on Fedora 43
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LocalSend on Fedora 43>
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Power Tab Editor on Debian 13
If you are a guitarist or musician running Debian 13, you already know how limited the default repositories are when it comes to specialized music software.
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Document Foundation ☛ The LibreOffice Bookshelf had a Facelift.
The LibreOffice Community has now a reshaped website to access the LibreOffice official literature. Thanks to Juan José Gonzalez (TDF Web Technology Engineer), the bookshelf website has been redesigned to carry new aesthetics and user interface.