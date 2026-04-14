news
Proprietary Microsoft Putting Off People
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XDA ☛ Microsoft finally admitted Windows 11 was broken, but I've already moved on
Recently, in a unexpected yet long overdue move, Microsoft announced its plans to undergo major changes in Windows 11 in order to regain user trust and deliver the experience fans have been asking for. It's a legitimately great step in the right direction, and it's great to see Microsoft directly address people's feedback for once.
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PC Gamer ☛ These custom Linux lock screens styled after Minecraft, NieR Automata, and Genshin Impact are single-handedly eroding my loyalty to Windows
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Gulf News ☛ Microsoft’s Outlook Lite app will stop working soon — here’s why [iophk: Mozilla will almost certainly drop the ball on this chance]
Microsoft will discontinue its Outlook Lite app for Android next month, marking the end of its lightweight email service designed for low-end devices and limited connectivity.
According to reports by TechCrunch, the app will stop functioning by late May 2026. After that, users will no longer be able to access emails, calendars or attachments through the platform.
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Android Police ☛ Microsoft is done with Outlook Lite on Android
The app shuts down next month