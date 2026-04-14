Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a group of open source software security specialists, is warning about a new phishing scam where hackers are targeting software developers using the Slack chat app.

These scammers pretend to be well-known leaders from the Linux Foundation, with the aim of getting developers to download malware that could give them total control over a computer. Their modus operandi is based on mimicking a legitimate Google Workspace flow, which redirects unsuspecting developers to a malicious page.