Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

Coming up in this episode

Today in User Space we dive into the wonderful world of nostalgia again as we find out that the 486 architecture will soon be dropped from the GNU/Linux kernel. Luckily the very first Pentium (with MMX!) is still in-tree, but for how much longer? We also find out that Ubuntu is raising their minimum RAM requirement to 6GB from 4. Honestly, it's about time.

Then, some bittersweet news. Leo finally gets to play around with the Firefox built-in VPN, but Dan still hasn't seen it. What we found out, though, is that Firefox will happily leak your real IP address with WebRTC. Does this defeat the purpose?!

Lastly, we try to guess what's going to happen next with RAM prices. They seem to have hit their peak, but will they really come tumbling down? At least for Raspberry Pi, that's not the case as price rises across the entire line are happening. The Pi 5 16GB is a jaw dropping $300!