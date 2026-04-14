news
today's leftovers
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GNU/Linux
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 toxic Linux behaviors that drive away newcomers (and how to fix them)
Whether you're new to the Linux community or a hardened veteran, you've undoubtedly encountered grumpy graybeards or toxic gatekeeping. Like many communities out there, Linux has its internal divisions and senseless tribalism. Countless arguments have raged over nothing, with many things said yet nothing resolved; I comment on four kinds of conflict that keep the Linux community perpetually divided.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Events
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, April 17, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, April 17 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Security Week ☛ BrowserGate: Claims of Microsoft's Surveillance Arm LinkedIn ‘Spying’ Clash With Security Research Findings
Claims that “Microsoft is running one of the largest corporate espionage operations in modern history” face scrutiny as researchers analyze LinkedIn’s browser extension probing
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Programming/Development
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Perl / Raku
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Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.15 Hugs & Busses
Post image attribution: Eddie Leslie from Lancashire, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons Whateverables Corner This week sees the release of 3 (yes, 3) new Whateverables. The Whateverables are a collection of IRC bots primarily useful for Raku developers. They are written in Raku and are based on IRC::Client.
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R
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Rlang ☛ Machine Learning Frameworks in R
R’s ecosystem offers a rich selection of machine learning frameworks, each with distinct design philosophies and strengths.
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Rlang ☛ `mlS3` — A Unified S3 Machine Learning Interface in R
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Rlang ☛ reviser: Analyzing Real-Time Data Revisions in R
Economic data are rarely static.
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Standards/Consortia
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Animated AVIFs make lightweight videos
Sometimes in my posts I need to show a screen recording. Videos can get heavy rapidly and take a lot of time to load.
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