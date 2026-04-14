Mozilla: Servo, Spidermonkey, and Net Advocacy

Today the Servo team has released v0.1.0 of the servo crate.

This is our first crates.io release of the servo crate that allows Servo to be used as a library.

We currently do not have any plans of publishing our demo browser servoshell to crates.io.

In the 5 releases since our initial Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub release in October 2025, our release process has matured, with the main “bottleneck” now being the human-written monthly blog post.

Since we’re quite excited about this release, we decided to not wait for the monthly blog post to be finished, but promise to deliver the monthly update in the coming weeks.