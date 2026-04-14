news
Mozilla: Servo, Spidermonkey, and Net Advocacy
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Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: Servo is now available on crates.io
Today the Servo team has released v0.1.0 of the servo crate.
This is our first crates.io release of the
servocrate that allows Servo to be used as a library.
We currently do not have any plans of publishing our demo browser servoshell to crates.io.
In the 5 releases since our initial Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub release in October 2025, our release process has matured, with the main “bottleneck” now being the human-written monthly blog post.
Since we’re quite excited about this release, we decided to not wait for the monthly blog post to be finished, but promise to deliver the monthly update in the coming weeks.
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LWN ☛ Servo now on crates.io
The Servo project has announced the first release of servo as a crate for use as a library.
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Spidermonkey Development Blog: Benchmark Mode in SpiderMonkey
You ever get to the end of running benchmarks, maybe a long running one, and realize… “Oh no. I forgot to set that important option, and these results are useless”
Yeah. I have. Too many times.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Anti-hacking laws should not be used to lock up the open internet
Mozilla has joined EFF, the Alliance for Responsible Data Collection, Digital Medusa, and EleutherAI in filing an amicus brief in Amazon v. Perplexity, urging the Ninth Circuit not to stretch the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) far beyond its intended purpose.