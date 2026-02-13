news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ 4 Ways to Find Out Which Process Listening on a Particular Port
A port is a logical entity that represents an endpoint of communication and is associated with a given process or service in an operating system.
-
David Bushell ☛ Declarative Dialog Menu with Invoker Commands – David Bushell – Web Dev (UK)
Making an off-canvas menu free from heinous JavaScript has always been possible, but not ideal. I wrote up one technique for Smashing Magazine in 2013. Later I explored <dialog> in an absurdly titled post where I used the new Popover API.
-
Linuxize ☛ Screen Cheatsheet
Quick reference for GNU Screen sessions, windows, detach/attach, and common key bindings
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Setting up a secure VPN server has become essential for protecting data and ensuring private network access in today’s connected world. OpenVPN stands out as a robust, open-source solution that delivers enterprise-grade security without the hefty price tag.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JDownloader on Debian 13
Managing multiple downloads from various file hosting services can be frustrating and time-consuming. JDownloader offers a powerful solution for Debian 13 users who need to handle large files, batch downloads, and automated downloads from hundreds of hosting platforms.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to use your Android phone to master Linux Bash scripts (instead of doomscrolling)
Bash scripts are a great way to automate all sorts of repetitive tasks -- you can run backups, clear temporary files/logs, rename or batch-rename files, install or update software, and much more.
Although writing such scripts isn't nearly as hard as you might think, it does take some time to learn the ins and outs of Bash scripting.