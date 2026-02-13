news
KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps
KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.
This release also improves the icon selection algorithm for missing icons so that it no longer returns downscaled versions of icons that are too large, and makes it possible for folders that show thumbnails of their contents to refresh the thumbnail immediately when any files are removed.