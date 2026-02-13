KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

This release also improves the icon selection algorithm for missing icons so that it no longer returns downscaled versions of icons that are too large, and makes it possible for folders that show thumbnails of their contents to refresh the thumbnail immediately when any files are removed.

