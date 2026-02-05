news
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation; Security and Even Slopfarms
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Allowed Full Compromise of Surveillance Giant Google Looker Instances
The flaws dubbed LookOut can be exploited for remote code execution and data exfiltration.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (thunderbird), Fedora (openqa, os-autoinst, python-jupytext, python-python-multipart, rust-sequoia-keystore-server, rust-sequoia-octopus-librnp, rust-sequoia-sq, rust-sequoia-sqv, and xen), Oracle (curl, kernel, net-snmp, python3, and python3.12), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, fence-agents, golang, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana, grafana-pcp, opentelemetry-collector, podman, python-s3transfer, python-wheel, and resource-agents), SUSE (alloy, chromium, cockpit-podman, cockpit-subscriptions, dpdk, elemental-register, elemental-toolkit, glib2, glibc, gpg2, ImageMagick, imagemagick, jasper, java-17-openjdk, java-21-openjdk, kernel, libheif, libmlt++, libpng16, libsodium, libsoup, libvirt, openssl-3, openvpn, php8, postgresql16, postgresql17 and postgresql18, protobuf, python-FontTools, python-fonttools, python-h2, python-python-multipart, python-urllib3, python-wheel, python311-PyNaCl, trivy, ucode-amd, udisks2, unbound, util-linux, wireshark, and xkbcomp), and Ubuntu (emacs, freerdp2, glibc, imagemagick, mysql-8.0, pagure, python-django, python-filelock, python-internetarchive, and python-keystonemiddleware).
ConnectSecure Unveils Unified Linux Security Patching for Red Hat, Ubuntu, Debian and CentOS
Cybernews ☛ Major malware adds Linux variant, thousands of hosting servers infected
Silent Push believes the developers of SystemBC are Russian, based on Russian-language code strings and forum posts. SystemBC is a long-running malware family first detected by Proofpoint in 2019.
Novel ShadowHS malware targets Linux environments