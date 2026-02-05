news

Quoting: Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier —

I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time. When I gave it a go, I felt that, while COSMIC didn't quite dethrone KDE Plasma as my favorite desktop environment, it did cement itself as my second-fave, and something I'll be keeping a close eye on. The fact that a desktop environment that got its first stable release two months ago could even make a dent on KDE Plasma in my mind is awe-inspiring.

Well, given how it's still very early days for COSMIC Desktop, it is missing some of the more important parts of a desktop environment, which is part of the reason I haven't migrated my PC over to it, at least not yet. And if you want an example of some stuff it was missing, COSMIC version 1.0.5 has just added a battery percentage indicator to the applets.