Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier
I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time. When I gave it a go, I felt that, while COSMIC didn't quite dethrone KDE Plasma as my favorite desktop environment, it did cement itself as my second-fave, and something I'll be keeping a close eye on. The fact that a desktop environment that got its first stable release two months ago could even make a dent on KDE Plasma in my mind is awe-inspiring.
Well, given how it's still very early days for COSMIC Desktop, it is missing some of the more important parts of a desktop environment, which is part of the reason I haven't migrated my PC over to it, at least not yet. And if you want an example of some stuff it was missing, COSMIC version 1.0.5 has just added a battery percentage indicator to the applets.
Update
From the official site:
COSMIC Epoch 2 and 3 Roadmap
COSMIC feature priorities are organized into Epochs, with each Epoch representing roughly six to eight months of focused development. As a rolling-release desktop environment, COSMIC delivers features and improvements on a weekly basis as work is completed and validated through QA.
The roadmap highlights major planned initiatives, while ongoing enhancements and bug fixes are continuously triaged and added to the project board throughout each development cycle.