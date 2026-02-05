Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

LinuxGizmos.com

WalnutPi 2B is a Raspberry Pi–style SBC with Allwinner T527 and 2 TOPS NPU

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

Core Ultra HX powers RTX-equipped NUC 15 workstation

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026

An old Welsh woman made out of a banana with a nut for her head. The cat is made from two nuts and some matches

Updated This Past Day

  1. You Know Microsoft's "Value" is 100% Fictional When in One Single "Trading" Day in Wall Street It Loses THREE TIMES More in "Value" Than It Was 'Worth' in 2009
    Microsoft does not behave like a company riding trillions but like a company that struggles with payroll
  2. Better Outcomes When Facing the Discomfort of Conflict
    Don't take the easy way out when the "hard way" is the right way and it can result in positive revelations
  3. Leaving the United States 3 Years Ago Was the Best Decision We Made
    A lot of stuff is being consolidated
  4. BillBC (BBC) Covered Up Pedophilia, Now It's Covering Up for Its Sponsor Bill Gates by Reprinting His Lies, Which His Own Wife Disputes
    Is Bill Gates having orgies (group sex)?

  5. Links 04/02/2026: Extreme Malice in Microsoft's Visual Studio Code on GNU/Linux, More Hey Hi (AI) Chaos
    Links for the day
  6. Sexism & GNOME: shaming men, hiding women, Sonny Piers update
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  7. Gemini Links 04/02/2026: Humanity and Animality, systemd (Controlled by Amutable, a Proxy of Microsoft) Moves on to "Extinguish" Phase
    Links for the day
  8. Certificate Authority Let's Encrypt Used to be Widely Used in Geminispace, Now It's Down to Just 0.2% of the Whole
    Let's Encrypt is not your friend
  9. What IBM Does Is Clearly Illegal in the US: Tying Severance Packages to NDAs (Non-Disparagement Agreement/Clause)
    The NDAs make things worse; they keep people isolated and silent
  10. Microsoft's Giant Snowball of Layoffs and PIPs (in 2026)
    They would delay until March or April if they wanted to, but then we can expect numbers exceeding 10,000 layoffs (Microsoft always low-balls the real figure/s)
  11. Mozilla Turned Firefox Into Shovelware, Adding 'Kill Switch' for Slop Still Means Mozilla is Participating in a Pyramid Scheme, Plagiarism, Grifting
    Mozilla is still a slop pusher
  12. Links 04/02/2026: "Laws of Succession" and Microsoft's VS Code as Code-Stealing Malware
    Links for the day
  13. Phoronix Swims With the Real Trolls, People Who Fancy Proprietary Software and Back Doors
    If Larabel begins to actively participate in provocation with the "Microsoft GitHub fans club", what does this tell us about Phoronix?
  14. They Know Microsoft Layoffs Are About to Hit Them Hard
    The gaming division at Microsoft is a complete catastrophe, lots of money (debt) down the drain [...] Buying Activision was all about misleading shareholders or hiding the deep trouble/problems XBox was having
  15. Red Hat is Not a Linux Company, It's IBM's Ponzi Scheme Enabler
    Had we still been stuck in 2021, perhaps IBM would plaster "NFT" or "metaverse" all over RedHat.com
  16. Keep Grinding
    "Don't let the bastards grind you down"
  17. Mobbing at the European Patent Office (EPO) - Part III - Who's Going to Pay for the EPO's Corruption? (Aside From European Citizens)
    Some people inside the EPO reached out to us
  18. "Investors Are Concerned About an AI Bubble" (That GAFAM and IBM Ride)
    A few decades from now IBM will only be remembered in the same sense many so-called 'AI' companies will be remembered
  19. EPO Staff Union: "Very High Strike Participation on Friday 30 January", Another Strike Starts 19 Days From Now
    EPO management in a bit of a panic
  20. Censorship/Free Speech and Social Control Media
    It's important to have a grasp of how contemporary censorship works and how to tackle it
  21. Google News as Slop Booster
    this is what Google links to
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, February 03, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, February 03, 2026
  24. Gemini Links 04/02/2026: "Raspberry Pi Relaxes the Rules for Its RP2040 Hacking Challenge" and "Long Web Society"
    Links for the day
Mozilla is Still Besieging Firefox Users With Slop (Ponzi Scheme, Bubble of Mozilla's Sponsors)
Mozilla is rogue
This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like [original]
Today's Web is a disgrace
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
The OS is known for its advanced networking features
Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"
Hardware news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
 
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year [original]
Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year
Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time [original]
We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests
Some of the latest articles
Who should vote in Fedora elections?
Fedora Council member Justin Wheeler reported that the topic had been ""the centerpiece of a significant debate"" during the council's meeting on January 14
Servers and GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and open access
PostgreSQL Databases: Pigsty v4.0 Release and More
some psql news
Standards/Consortia: HTTP/1.1 From Scratch, RAW+JPEG, and More
Standards-related leftovers
Debian: lawsuit and transparency (many years after transparency was decided upon)
transparency for Debian, time of reckoning
Distributions and Operating Systems: postmarketOS, HaikuOS, FLOPPINUX, and More
Some OS news for today
RSS/Web Browsers: Curl, RSS, and RSS Aggregators
Web clients in the zeitgeist
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS
Canonical has pushed today new updates to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users, including the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).
Games: Bodycam, C.S.S.C.G.C. 2025, and OpenTTD 15.0
3 gaming related picks
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux on Mobile Systems
hardware and gadgets
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly corporate Red Hat stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
65% more people are gaming on Linux compared to a year ago, and it's not just Steam Deck users
Valve's monthly hardware survey shows that the number of people using Steam on Linux is rising rapidly, but they still remain the minority.
Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Civilization VII, and More
half a dozen from GoL
A Year of Change in Tux Machines [original]
Don't just read the news, be the news
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
In Senegal, GNU/Linux Flies to 3%, an All-Time High [original]
Will it reach 4% later this year?
Android Leftovers
Dude, where's my car? Android Auto users report vanishing icon bug
How I speed up my Linux system for free while RAM prices are out of control
The price of memory has shot through the roof
This Debian-based Linux distro has one of the smartest security features I've tested in years
If you're looking for a bit of extra security with an MX Linux-based distribution
5 Powerful Things Linux Lets You Do That Windows Still Won’t
Linux offers a level of control, flexibility, and system transparency that Windows still does not provide
I tried the oldest Linux distro still standing, and it was a total reality check
There are tons of Linux distros
After 30 years with Linux, I switched it for Windows 11 - and found 9 serious problems
I finally decided to try Windows 11. Here's a list of everything that went wrong
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be
Experienced Linux users looking for a new approach should check out NixOS
Leaving Nature Alone [original]
The world is too small for so many people and this planet's land area gets smaller over time due to rising sea levels
They Could Never Grind Us Down [original]
Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years
Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux [original]
GNU/Linux is trending up
GNU/Linux Usage Growing in Moldova This Year [original]
Moldova was recently in the news cycle (again)
Equilibrium [original]
Many people I know are overwhelmed by worries because they think of hypothetical scenarios
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security related stuff
GNU/Linux, Games, and Hardware Leftovers
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku and GNU/Linux
a few OS related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
only 3 for now
today's howtos
idroot and more
Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario
3 kernel related picks
This tiny Linux USB tool can save almost any broken PC
Not every written-off PC is broken due to hardware failure
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows
hanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort
2026 Started Well for GNU/Linux in Albania [original]
Albania is a poor country (by European standards), but can it show the way out of GAFAM?
System76 Releases COSMIC 1.0.5 with New Option to Show Battery Percentage
Linux hardware vendor System76 released COSMIC 1.0.5 today as the latest stable update to this Rust-based desktop environment for Pop!_OS Linux and other GNU/Linux distributions.
Daniel Pocock Filed a Lawsuit Against Debian, EFF, Gandi and Others [original]
It's almost 400 pages long
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in Trouble, It Doesn't Know How to Tackle SLAPPs, It Only Wastes a Lot of Money [original]
It's a lapdog, not a watchdog
Raising Awareness of SLAPPs in the UK (Filed by Americans Connected to Microsoft) [original]
In the coming years we'll go what we can to raise awareness of this problem and tackle it
Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10
Games: GOG, TerraTech Legion, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Development, and Standards
FOSS and more
Zoo is Never the Right Place [original]
I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
some new updates/community news
Android Leftovers
What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
Xubuntu Development Update February 2026
Winter 2026 is proving to be a cold one around these parts
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Reaches 12% in Bulgaria, Says statCounter; Windows Down From 99% to 22% [original]
Bulgaria used to be almost 100% Windows
Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster [original]
You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles