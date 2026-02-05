Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

As operator of Germany’s nationwide public safety critical communications network, BDBOS advances digital sovereignty through open-source collaboration.

BDBOS is continuously working on modernizing its network infrastructures, which form one of the cornerstones of the digital communication architecture in public administration. The use of open-source software plays a key role in strengthening digital sovereignty. To further promote the open-source approach, BDBOS has joined the Linux Foundation.