news
Linux Graphics: Nouveau and Wayland
-
Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie: nouveau: a tale of two bugs
Just to keep up some blogging content, I'll do where did I spend/waste time last couple of weeks.
I was working on two nouveau kernel bugs in parallel (in between whatever else I was doing).
Bug 1: Lyude, 2 or 3 weeks ago identified the RTX6000 Ada GPU wasn't resuming from suspend. I plugged in my one and indeed it wasn't. Turned out since we moved to 570 firmware, this has been broken. We started digging down various holes on what changed, sent NVIDIA debug traces to decode for us. NVIDIA identified that suspend was actually failing but the result wasn't getting propogated up. At least the opengpu driver was working properly.
-
Neowin ☛ JetBrains drops X11 for Wayland as default in IntelliJ-based IDEs
As the industry moves toward a Wayland-first future, JetBrains has announced that Wayland will be the default display server in future IntelliJ-based IDEs.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and other IDEs are getting a Wayland upgrade on Linux
IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, PhpStorm, and other JetBrains IDEs are finally adopting Wayland. That means sharper text and better performance on most Linux systems, but there are still some bugs to be worked out.
Many Linux distributions are now using Wayland to render applications and other on-screen graphics, instead of the X Window System (X11) that has been in use for over 40 years. Even though Wayland can still use software written for X11 with the built-in XWayland compatibility mode, applications need to be updated to take full advantage of Wayland's features, especially high-DPI scaling and full functionality on WSLg.