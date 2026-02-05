Linux Graphics: Nouveau and Wayland

Just to keep up some blogging content, I'll do where did I spend/waste time last couple of weeks.

I was working on two nouveau kernel bugs in parallel (in between whatever else I was doing).

Bug 1: Lyude, 2 or 3 weeks ago identified the RTX6000 Ada GPU wasn't resuming from suspend. I plugged in my one and indeed it wasn't. Turned out since we moved to 570 firmware, this has been broken. We started digging down various holes on what changed, sent NVIDIA debug traces to decode for us. NVIDIA identified that suspend was actually failing but the result wasn't getting propogated up. At least the opengpu driver was working properly.